Nigeria and 4 countries where Ghana could play home games after Baba Yara Stadium ban

The deplorable state of the Baba Yara Stadium came under the spotlight following the Black Stars’ AFCON qualifier against Angola last Thursday.

Otto Addo’s side lost 1-0 to the Palancas Negras in their opening qualifying game, with many attributing the defeat to the deplorable state of the pitch.

Baba Yara Sports Stadium no longer fit to host international matches

Now that CAF has ruled that the Baba Yara Stadium does not meet the required standard for hosting Category 3 international matches, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) faces a race against time to secure a venue for the national team’s next home assignment.

The continent’s football governing body has also directed the GFA to select an alternative venue from among those approved by CAF outside Ghana for next month’s AFCON qualifiers.

With this in mind, Pulse Sports has compiled a list of countries that could provide standard stadiums for Ghana to host their next home game, albeit abroad.

Nigeria

As embarrassing as it sounds, Ghana could find themselves at the doorstep of rivals Nigeria as the search for an alternative venue begins.

It’s not like Nigeria are superior when it comes to maintaining sports infrastructure, but they are currently in a far better situation than Ghana. Not only is the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja good enough to host international standard matches, but the beautiful Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, where the Super Eagles recently hosted Benin in an AFCON qualifier, is also a viable venue.

Ivory Coast

Fresh from hosting the 2023 AFCON, Ivory Coast have several stadiums that meet CAF/FIFA’s required standards.

Six world-class stadiums in the country were used for the AFCON, including the Alassane Ouattara Stadium and Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, and they remain in very good shape.

With Ghana sharing a border with the Ivory Coast, the country could come to the Black Stars’ rescue with a venue for their next home game.

Morocco

Morocco are far away in North Africa but boast excellent facilities and have often been charitable enough to allow other nations to play their home matches there.

Recently, Ghana’s AFCON qualifier against Niger was played at the Stade Municipal de Berkane in Morocco due to the latter’s inability to host their matches in their home country. Maybe, Ghana could also be following suit after CAF withdrew its approval of the Baba Yara Stadium.

Mali

Should Ghana decide not to travel very far for their home games abroad, Mali could be another option. Mali has invested a lot into their sports infrastructure and their reward is having several world-class pitches.

When the Black Stars faced the Eagles in a 2026 World Cup qualifier in June, the game was played at the Stadium du 26 Mars in Bamako. Given that Ghana won that game, the GFA could consider playing there again as an alternative home venue.

South Africa

Just like Morocco, South Africa are blessed with many good stadiums and are often open to letting other countries in distress use their facilities.