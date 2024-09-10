ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

‘We’re under pressure’ – Otto Addo says next game against Sudan is a must-win

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana coach Otto Addo has described the Black Stars’ next 2025 AFCON qualifier against Sudan as a must-win game.

Otto Addo declares next AFCON qualifiers against Kwasi Appiah's Sudan as must-wins
Otto Addo declares next AFCON qualifiers against Kwasi Appiah's Sudan as must-wins

This follows his side’s failure to win any of their opening two qualifying matches against Angola and Niger this month.

Recommended articles

The Black Stars fell to a shocking 0-1 home defeat at the hands of Angola last Thursday and were also held to a 1-1 draw by Niger on Monday.

Ghana’s next qualifying game will be a double-header against Sudan, who are managed by Ghanaian coach James Kwasi Appiah, in October.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addo believes the games against the Secretarybirds will be difficult and has also admitted that the Black Stars are under pressure.

“It will be difficult again. I knew from the start, it's just some little margins, little details which can decide. This will be again, for us it will be a crucial match,” the 49-year-old said, as quoted by GhanaFA.org.

“We have to win, there is no way around it, and we have to win. If we want to have the chance to play better after, we have to win. We are under pressure, this is for sure and we have to do better.”

Otto Addo: Black Stars conceded cheap goals against Angola and Niger
Otto Addo: Black Stars conceded cheap goals against Angola and Niger Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Addo was, however, quick to add that the Black Stars’ chances of qualifying for the next AFCON were far from over.

He noted that the team needed to improve on their defence and learn their lessons from the two matches against Angola and Niger.

“So it's still possible but we have to improve, we have to improve much. We have to improve to use our chances and also to defend better in detail and to learn our lessons.

“Like I said, the goals are too cheap and we have to grow from this we have to learn from this. This is even more than a wake-up call,” the Ghana coach added.

Meanwhile, Addo has led the Black Stars to just two wins in six matches since being reappointed as the team’s head coach.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana faces fine from CAF following repeated incidents of pitch invasion

Ghana faces fine from CAF over repeated pitch invasion incidents

Nana Aba: It’s an insult to invite Partey to play on poor Baba Yara pitch

'It’s an insult to invite Partey, Jordan Ayew to play on poor Baba Yara pitch' - Nana Aba

Niger 1-1 Ghana: Unconvincing Black Stars remain winless in 2025 AFCON qualifiers

Niger 1-1 Ghana: Unconvincing Black Stars remain winless in 2025 AFCON qualifiers

Otto Addo: Black Stars conceded cheap goals against Angola and Niger

Black Stars conceded cheap goals against Angola and Niger – Otto Addo fumes