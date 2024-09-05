Video: Angry fans vandalise Baba Yara Stadium after Black Stars’ defeat to Angola

A late goal from Milson condemned the Black Stars to their first defeat at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium since 2000 (24 years ago) when they were beaten by South Africa as hosts of the AFCON that year.

Defender Abdul Mumin fluffed his lines while trying to clear the ball in the 94th minute, which Milson took full advantage of to bundle the ball home.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the aftermath of the game, some angry Ghanaian supporters stormed the pitch to vandalise the panels and advertising boards.

Angry fans destroy stadium panels and advertising boards

In videos that have gone viral on social media, some of the fans are seen destroying things within the stadium while others hurled water bottles onto the pitch.

Meanwhile, Otto Addo named a strong starting line-up for the game against the Palancas Negras, as the Black Stars went in search of three points.

The Ghana coach stuck with Lawrence Ati Zigi in goal ahead of Joseph Wollacott, with Alidu Seidu Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu and Abdul Mumin forming the back four.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team’s skipper Thomas Partey partnered with Elisha Owusu in the middle of the park, while Jordan Ayew also maintained his place in the starting line-up following his sensational hat-trick against the Central African Republic (CAR) last time out but was shifted to the left wing.

Ayew’s Leicester City teammate Abdul Fatawu Issahaku also operated on the other flank. West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus was tasked with playing behind the in-form Antoine Semenyo, who led the line.

Despite making a bright start to the game, Ghana struggled to create clear-cut chances, with their final ball particularly being poor.

The defeat to Angola means the Black Stars have dropped to third in Group F, three points below the Palancas Negras and Sudan, who also defeated Niger on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT