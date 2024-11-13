ADVERTISEMENT
We will play on a good pitch in Luanda – Angola coach Pedro Goncalves jabs Ghana

Mandela Anuvabe

Angola head coach Pedro Goncalves has hit out at Ghana before the Black Stars clash with them this Friday in Luanda.

Goncalves has previously complained about the poor playing surface of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi after their historic 1-0 win.

He criticised the pitch for not being up to the standard on matchday one of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying round encounter.

Now, ahead of the return leg at home, he has assured the Black Stars that they will have the opportunity to play on a good pitch in Luanda against them.

“We will play good football, with wonderful players, a great atmosphere, a good stadium, and a great pitch. We will do our best to beat one of the best teams in Africa,” he said.

Otto Addo’s men will fly to Angola today for the matchday five 2025 AFCON qualifier against the Palancras Negras, who have already qualified, on Friday, November 15, 2024.

The match will be at the Estadio 11 de Novembro at 7 PM local time.

The Black Stars started camping on Monday, and have held two training sessions, the last being yesterday.

Their final Group F qualifying match will be against Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

The Black Stars sit third with only two points, five behind Sudan, who have accumulated seven points.

Ghana must win both of their last two games and hope Sudan lose their final two matches before they can qualify for the continental tournament in Morocco next year.

