ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: 8 players withdraw from Black Stars squad to face Angola and Niger

Mandela Anuvabe

Eight players, including in-form forwards Antoine Semenyo and Inaki Williams, have withdrawn from the Black Stars squad to face Angola and Niger.

AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: 8 players withdraw from Black Stars squad to face Angola and Niger
AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: 8 players withdraw from Black Stars squad to face Angola and Niger

The decision of the eight players, according to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) website, is due to various reasons.

Recommended articles

A GFA statement today provided details of the reasons why these players have dropped out, mainly citing injuries with only Joseph Paintsil dropping out due to personal reasons.

Williams reportedly picked up a hamstring injury on November 7 in Athletic Bilbao’s 2-1 comeback win over Ludogorets in the Europa League, where he scored the equalizer, and has since not been able to train.

Inaki Williams
Inaki Williams Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Semenyo is nursing an injury of the patella tendon due to an overload of games. Bournemouth’s medical team, according to the GFA statement, thought it wise to use the break to refer him to a tendon specialist to prevent worsening of the injury.

Brighton and Hove Albion fullback, Tariq Lamptey suffered a calf discomfort that got aggravated last week and currently undergoing rehabilitation with his club.

Jonas Adjetey was on his way to full recovery but had a setback in their last League game on Saturday, November 9, 2024.

Antoine-Semenyo
Antoine-Semenyo Pulse Ghana

Defender Jerome Opoku has suffered a chronic back pain which got worse during a Turkish Super Lig game against Besiktas on Sunday, November 10, 2024. The statement added that Jerome is currently undergoing rehabilitation with his club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fenerbache defender Alexander Djiku has an aggravation of an existing hamstring that got him substituted in their last game on Sunday, November 10, 2024, hence can’t feature in the upcoming games.

And youngster Ibrahim Osman also picked up a hamstring injury in his last outing for his club which got him substituted at half time.

These were the detailed reasons provided by the Association.

The Black Stars take on Angola away in Lunda on Friday, November 15, 2024, before hosting Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium three days later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, no replacements have been named in the absence of the eight players listed.

Mandela Anuvabe

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT
2024 Elections Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
December 7, 2024
Election Day. Get Involved!

Trending

Footballer instantly killed after lightning struck him on the pitch (VIDEO)

Footballer instantly killed after lightning struck him on the pitch (VIDEO)

Mbappe and UCL Logo

UEFA Champions League: Today’s fixtures and match predictions

Andre Ayew celebrates 'best dad in the world' Abedi Pele on 60th birthday

‘Best dad in the world’ - Andre Ayew celebrates father Abedi Pele on 60th birthday

Real Madrid vs AC Milan

Madrid vs AC Milan: Los Blancos stumble as Milan claims Champions League victory