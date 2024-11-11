AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: 8 players withdraw from Black Stars squad to face Angola and Niger

A GFA statement today provided details of the reasons why these players have dropped out, mainly citing injuries with only Joseph Paintsil dropping out due to personal reasons.

Williams reportedly picked up a hamstring injury on November 7 in Athletic Bilbao’s 2-1 comeback win over Ludogorets in the Europa League, where he scored the equalizer, and has since not been able to train.

Semenyo is nursing an injury of the patella tendon due to an overload of games. Bournemouth’s medical team, according to the GFA statement, thought it wise to use the break to refer him to a tendon specialist to prevent worsening of the injury.

Brighton and Hove Albion fullback, Tariq Lamptey suffered a calf discomfort that got aggravated last week and currently undergoing rehabilitation with his club.

Jonas Adjetey was on his way to full recovery but had a setback in their last League game on Saturday, November 9, 2024.

Defender Jerome Opoku has suffered a chronic back pain which got worse during a Turkish Super Lig game against Besiktas on Sunday, November 10, 2024. The statement added that Jerome is currently undergoing rehabilitation with his club.

Fenerbache defender Alexander Djiku has an aggravation of an existing hamstring that got him substituted in their last game on Sunday, November 10, 2024, hence can’t feature in the upcoming games.

And youngster Ibrahim Osman also picked up a hamstring injury in his last outing for his club which got him substituted at half time.

These were the detailed reasons provided by the Association.

Ghana last two qualifying matches

The Black Stars take on Angola away in Lunda on Friday, November 15, 2024, before hosting Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium three days later.

