Baba Yara Stadium closed down for Ghana vs Angola AFCON qualifier

The venue for the game had been a matter of debate in recent weeks, but it has now been confirmed that the match will take place at the Baba Yara Stadium.

A statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said the ground has been closed to domestic matches to make it ready for the AFCON qualifier.

The Black Meteors are also expected to face Algeria in the 2nd leg of the last round qualifier for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations on March 28 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

“The Baba Yara Sports stadium pitch will not be available for domestic competitions until after Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola,” the GFA said.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ghana Football Association and the National Sports Authority reached the decision during a meeting on Wednesday

“The decision is to give managers of the pitch ample time to further improve the quality of pitch for Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola.”