‘I'm very sure we will win this game’- says Black Stars coach Otto Addo

In a pre-match press conference held in Libya, the coach expressed his optimism, stating that with the right mindset and a bit of luck, Ghana could secure the much-needed win.

"I'm sure that, like I said, if we show the same attitude towards this game, the same belief, and stay mentally strong, then I'm very sure we will win this game. The last game gives me great confidence that we can do it," Addo said.

He acknowledged that luck plays a role in football, but he is hopeful that fortune will favour his side this time. "It’s part of football; sometimes you're lucky, sometimes you're unlucky. It belongs to the game, but the probability is very high that you can’t be unlucky three times in a row," he added, referring to the team's fortunes heading into the match.

The bigger picture for Ghana

Pulse Ghana

For Ghana, a win today is crucial to remain in contention for AFCON 2025 qualification. Failure to secure victory would seriously jeopardise their chances of progressing, with the path to the tournament in Morocco becoming more difficult.