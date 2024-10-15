Sudan vs Ghana: Preview, team news, statistics, line-ups, and predictions

Sudan began their campaign with a 1-0 win over Niger but were later defeated by group leaders Angola, 2-1. They failed to score for the first time in the tournament when they were held to a goalless draw by the Black Stars.

Ghana, on the other hand, had a disappointing start, losing their first match against Angola, followed by a 1-1 draw with Niger and a 0-0 draw with Sudan.

The stakes are high for James Kwesi Appiah’s side, as they must avoid defeat on Tuesday to remain in the top two of the group and boost their chances of securing one of the two AFCON qualification spots.

Team News

Sudan have called up young star Sulaiman Ezzallah to join the squad after impressing the technical team.

As reported before the first leg, Thomas Partey, Joseph Paintsil, Kingsley Schindler, and Osman Ibrahim are not part of Ghana’s squad. Additionally, the Black Stars have no new injury concerns heading into the match.

Team Statistics

Total Games Played: 14

Ghana Wins: 9

Games Drawn: 2

Sudan Wins: 3

Probable Line-ups

Ghana: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Mohammed Salisu, Alexander Djiku, Ibrahim Sulemana, Elisha Owusu, Jordan Ayew, Fatawu Isahaku, Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo

Sudan: Mohamed, Koko, Karshom, Khamis, Abdala, Khidir, Eisa, Omer, Thierry, Abdel Rahman

Predictions

Ghana have never lost to Sudan in the month of October. Sudan have failed to score in just one game during the qualifiers. Both teams are likely to find the back of the net, with no more than two goals expected in total.