‘Place bets on Sudan, Black Stars will lose today’ - Ghanaian pastor

Bible Nokwafo, therefore, urged all Ghanaians to place their bets on Sudan to win the match.

“No one should place a bet on Ghana to win, if you wager such a bet, you’ll make Ghana lose. Already they are supposed to lose, do you understand,” he noted.

However, he added that such bets might turn the results in favour of Ghana.

The pastor explained that they want to change the results to favour the Black Stars, but for that to happen, Ghanaians must place their bets on Sudan.

“We want to turn the results in favour of Ghana, so if you want Ghana to qualify... because I've heard that a draw or lose will not favour Ghana, turn it for Ghana then you must bet for Sudan to win or draw.”

His ‘oracle ball’ however predicted Ghana would win after spinning twice in favour of the Black Stars. Still, the pastor denied these predictions, claiming the ball’s predictions are usually the other way round.

Black Stars versus Sudan today

The Black Stars will battle Sudan at the Accra Sports Stadium at 4 pm local time, hoping to secure their first win in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

Coach Otto Addo’s men have been in camp training since Monday for the all important clash against former Ghana coach, Kwesi Appiah.

Pulse Ghana

Addo named West Ham star, Mohammed Kudus as the captain for the game during a pre-match press conference yesterday.