‘I’ll not lie to you; the pitch was good’ - Ghana midfielder Elisha Owusu on Accra Sports Stadium pitch

Mandela Anuvabe

Ghana Black Stars player, Elisha Owusu, says the pitch at the Accra Sports Stadium is in good condition following recent renovation works done at the stadium.

Owusu expressed satisfaction with the playing surface in a media interview after the team’s first training session on Monday, October 7, 2024.

“It was good, I will not lie to you; the pitch was quite good. And we had an amazing training today, so we are really happy that everybody is doing their thing to help us play better football,” he noted.

The midfielder added that it’s now up to the playing body to live up to expectations by winning their matchday three 2025 AFCON qualifier clash against the Secretarybirds of Sudan.

“Now it’s on us to put [up] the performance, like I said... We are ready mentally; we know that we have to win these two games, and we know what it means to us,” the 26-year-old added.

Elisha Owusu
Elisha Owusu Pulse Ghana

Ghana's stadium pitches have been under public scrutiny recently following CAF's withdrawal of its approval of the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi to host category C games, leaving the country with no standard stadium to host the Sudan game.

The poor state of the pitch was heavily criticized, forcing the National Sports Authority (NSA) to close down the stadiums for renovation.

CAF finally approved the Accra Sports Stadium on October 2, 2024, "following a comprehensive review of the reports of the CAF independent inspection regarding Cape Coast and Accra Sports Stadia."

Accra Sports Stadium
Accra Sports Stadium Pulse Ghana

The Auxerre midfielder was part of some 11 players who trained at the Accra Sports Stadium as Coach Otto Addo’s side started preparations for the Thursday encounter.

Among the 11 players were Mohammed Kudus, Gideon Mensah, Isaac Afful, Frederick Asare, Brandon Thomas-Asante, and Fatawu Issahaku.

The rest were Jojo Wollacott, Mohammed Salisu, Antoine Semenyo, and Jordan Ayew, who will now captain the team in Thomas Partey’s absence.

The training focused on stretching, ball movement, rondos, and building a robust team chemistry to overcome Kwesi Appiah’s side.

More players are expected to join the team for two training sessions at the Accra Sports Stadium today, October 8, 2024.

