Ghana vs Sudan: Black Stars to Play the Falcons of Jediane on Astro Turf in Libya

Ghana is currently in Libya for this crucial second-leg encounter against Sudan.
The Black Stars of Ghana will face Sudan on artificial turf for their return leg in Libya, the adopted home ground for the Falcons of Jediane, in the ongoing TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations
Recommended articles
The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, confirmed in an interview with Asempa FM that the match will be played on artificial turf.
"Before the team departed from Accra, we were aware that the game would be played on an astroturf pitch. Sudan are playing their home games in Libya, and we are aware that at that particular stadium, Libya hosts both international and league matches,” Asante Twum explained
He emphasised that the team must focus on preparation, rather than blaming the host for the stadium conditions.
"We just have to prepare ourselves and get ready for the game. We can't blame Sudan for that," he added.
The Black Stars arrived in Libya on Sunday and will hold a mandatory training session today.
What the Black Stars will be seeking
The Black Stars of Ghana will aim to defeat Sudan in Libya and move five points clear in the Group F standings. The team has had a difficult start to the qualifiers, losing three points at home and dropping two more in their recent match against Sudan at the Accra Sports Stadium last week.
Team statistics
A total of 14 matches have been played between the two nations. Ghana has been the dominant side with 9 wins, while 3 encounters have ended in a draw, and Sudan has won 2 games.