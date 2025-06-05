No Sedinam Tamakloe arrest, no Ofori-Atta release; we're hiding him – NPP communicator

A member of the communications team of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Benjamin Gyewu-Appiah (also known as Benghazi), has dismissed the actions of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) regarding its Interpol Red Notice issued for former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to him, the party will not allow Mr Ofori-Atta to present himself to the OSP unless the office arrests the former CEO of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedinam Tamakloe Attionu.

It will be recalled that in April 2024, Madam Tamakloe was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment with hard labour after being found guilty on 78 counts, including causing financial loss to the state, stealing, conspiracy to steal, money laundering, and violating public procurement laws.

Despite the conviction, Tamakloe is currently abroad and has not begun serving her sentence.

Speaking in an interview on Atinka TV, Mr Gyewu-Appiah suggested what could be described as a bizarre barter arrangement:

We have locked Ken Ofori-Atta in our room. If the NDC brings Sedinam Tamakloe, then we will also bring Ken Ofori-Atta – because we are not stupid.

He went on to criticise the OSP, saying:

Tell the Special Prosecutor to order a sense delivery – I’ll pay for it – because he is wasting state funds. He hasn’t won a single case since his appointment. Why hasn’t the OSP issued a wanted notice for Sedinam Tamakloe, despite her conviction?

Mr Ofori-Atta is currently under investigation for allegedly causing financial loss to the state through five major transactions. These include the National Cathedral project, the GRA-SML contract, the termination of the ECG–Beijing Xiao Cheng Technology (BXC) deal, the ambulance spare parts contract, and payments from the GRA’s Tax Refund Account.