Black Stars players are very selfish – Prince Tagoe criticises team's self-centred approach

The Black Stars have not been in their best form for some time, which has disappointed a football-loving nation. Their recent inability to secure a victory in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers has only added to the frustration.

In an interview with Bryt FM, Tagoe shared his thoughts on the team's underwhelming performances, attributing the issues to players seeking individual glory rather than prioritising collective success.

"Our players are very selfish because everyone wants to be on the scoresheet and make a name, which isn’t right. When these players are at their respective clubs, they play within a system that yields results for the team, not just for themselves," he said.

While Ghana has never lacked strikers, recent challenges in converting chances have become a growing concern. Tagoe pointed out that the issue lies not with the strikers, but with the midfielders failing to deliver key passes.

"We have good strikers, but they are not getting the incisive passes they need to score. We shouldn’t blame the strikers for the lack of goals; it’s the players who are supposed to provide those passes who aren’t doing their job," he added.

"The individualistic play among the Black Stars players is too much. They always play for themselves, not the team. If a striker is able to create space for himself and doesn’t receive the ball, that striker becomes frustrated," he concluded.

What’s next for the Black Stars?

Pulse Ghana

