‘It's a dream come true’ – Antoine Semenyo on playing for the Black Stars of Ghana

In an interview with BBC's Football Focus, Semenyo shared that his initial call-up to the Black Stars was an emotional moment for him and his family.

"My mum was crying on the phone. Dad doesn’t usually show much emotion, but he was so excited," he recalled. "It’s an honour to play for Ghana. It’s just a dream come true," he said.

Although born in England, Semenyo has always felt a strong connection to his Ghanaian heritage. He expressed his deep appreciation for reuniting with family and friends in Ghana and fully immersing himself in the country’s vibrant football culture whenever he joins the Black Stars.

"I love going back to our home country, seeing family, and catching up with friends. They’re so passionate about football," Semenyo added.

Semenyo with the Black Stars

Since his debut, Antoine Semenyo has played 25 matches with the Black Stars, scoring two goals. The forward will be back in Ghana for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, where Ghana will face Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium before a decisive match against Angola.