Black Stars to play next home game outside Ghana as CAF declares Baba Yara Stadium unfit

Otto Addo’s side lost 1-0 to the Palancas Negras in their opening 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying game, with many attributing the defeat to the deplorable state of the pitch.

With just a month to the country’s next AFCON qualifier against Sudan, CAF has withdrawn its approval for the Baba Yara Stadium.

The continent’s football governing body had conditionally approved the stadium to host the game against Angola but has now ruled that it does not meet the required standards for hosting Category 3 international matches.

Black Stars could play AFCON qualifier against Sudan abroad

A statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said CAF has since directed them to find an alternative venue outside Ghana for their home game against Sudan.

“Given the absence of any other CAF-approved Category 3 stadiums in Ghana, CAF has requested the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to select an alternative venue from among those approved by CAF outside Ghana for Matchday 3 and 4 of the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 qualifiers,” the GFA said in a release.

“The letter from CAF also recommended that the relevant authorities ‘conduct a comprehensive assessment of all major international stadiums in Ghana to ensure they comply with CAF technical standards.’”

“Additionally, CAF advised that the stadium management engage experienced companies immediately to undertake the necessary refurbishment to meet CAF/FIFA standards.”