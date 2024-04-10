Black Stars will be stronger when every player is fully fit – Henry Asante Twum

The Black Stars are still very much under a rebuilding process, with a lot of new players introduced into the team in recent times.

Ghana have also been unlucky with injuries and went into the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast with a slightly depleted squad.

Arsenal and Freiburg midfielders Thomas Partey and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh missed the tournament entirely, while West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus was half-fit and was unavailable for the opening group game.

The Black Stars eventually exited the AFCON at the group stage without a single win after losing to Cape Verde and drawing against both Egypt and Mozambique.

The team also missed some key players during the March international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda, including Inaki Williams, Partey and Kudus.

The Ghana FA’s communications director, however, believes the Black Stars will be in a stronger position when everyone is fit.

“We should have all of our players fully fit by the time the season ends, so I’m confident that we will be in a strong position to compete very soon,” he told Akoma FM, as quoted by 3Sports.