Black Stars will be stronger when every player is fully fit – Henry Asante Twum

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) believes Ghanaians will see a stronger national team when every player is fully fit.

Henry Asante Twum suggested that Ghana’s chances of competing against other formidable opposition were hurt by the unavailability of some key players.

The Black Stars are still very much under a rebuilding process, with a lot of new players introduced into the team in recent times.

Ghana 2-2 Uganda: Late goal denies Black Stars victory against Cranes
Ghana have also been unlucky with injuries and went into the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast with a slightly depleted squad.

Arsenal and Freiburg midfielders Thomas Partey and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh missed the tournament entirely, while West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus was half-fit and was unavailable for the opening group game.

The Black Stars eventually exited the AFCON at the group stage without a single win after losing to Cape Verde and drawing against both Egypt and Mozambique.

Henry Asante Twum
The team also missed some key players during the March international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda, including Inaki Williams, Partey and Kudus.

The Ghana FA’s communications director, however, believes the Black Stars will be in a stronger position when everyone is fit.

“We should have all of our players fully fit by the time the season ends, so I’m confident that we will be in a strong position to compete very soon,” he told Akoma FM, as quoted by 3Sports.

Ghana will face Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) when the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers resume in June.

