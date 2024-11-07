Blame GFA for Black Stars' poor performance – Yahaya Mohammed criticizes the FA

In an interview with Asempa FM, Mohammed expressed his dissatisfaction with the GFA’s management of the team, particularly their selection process. He criticized the influx of players being recruited without a proper understanding of Ghana's football identity.

“The GFA is not doing enough to ensure the Black Stars perform. They invite players from all over who don’t know how we play. These players don’t know our DNA,” he told Asempa FM.

Mohammed also questioned the commitment of Ghanaian players who perform well for their European clubs but fail to replicate the same level of play for the national team.

He cited examples like Antoine Semenyo, who impressed against Manchester City, and Thomas Partey, who frequently plays at right-back for Arsenal but struggles to adapt in a similar role for Ghana.

He urged the GFA to address these issues and improve the players’ commitment to the national team. “The GFA needs to do things right. These players often feel they’re doing us a favor by playing for Ghana, but they need to understand that Ghanaians expect more. We don’t like draws or defeats, and when they happen, it seems they don’t care. The GFA must wake up and put an end to this," he concluded.

What’s next for the Black Stars?

Pulse Ghana

The Black Stars of Ghana are gearing up for their final two matches in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers, where they will face Niger and Angola. These games are critical, as Ghana’s qualification hopes hinge on securing victories in both matches. A win in each would strengthen their chances of making it to the tournament.

