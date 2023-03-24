‘These are difficult decisions’ – Chris Hughton defends decision to drop Andre Ayew

A late goal by substitute Antoine Semenyo was the difference between the two teams as Chris Hughton made a winning start to life as Ghana coach.

However, many fans were left surprised after captain Andre Ayew was left out of the matchday squad by Hughton.

The Nottingham Forest forward subsequently did not feature against the Black Antelopes, with Thomas Partey leading the team as skipper.

Asked about his decision to drop Ayew in the post-match press conference, Hughton praised his captain’s quality but said coaches sometimes have to make difficult decisions.

“This is the choice you have as a head coach. You know the quality that Andre has you also know the quality that I like to think the squad have,” the Black Stars boss said.

“So these are very difficult decisions for me; certainly nothing to read into that. He is, has been and is still a very good player it was just my choice.”

Hughon also delved into the performance of his side against Angola, insisting he was impressed with their chance creation.

He was, however, quick to add that his players must be more clinical in order to win matches more convincingly.

“We’ve had 11 chances so that’s the first positive. If you were telling me that we played 96 minutes and we only had two or three chances then that’s worrying but the fact that we have had chances you always know…come the next game or next game after, you’re going to put some of the chances away.”

“The only thing we learned is that we need to be a little more clinical when we have the opportunities,” Hughton added.