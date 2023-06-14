Chris Hughton: No player has permanent spot in Black Stars starting XI

The Black Stars trained on Monday and Tuesday and will now hold a third session behind closed doors on Wednesday, with 24 players currently in camp.

Addressing the press after Tuesday’s training session, Hughton said no player has a permanent spot in his starting line-up.

“There is no absolute standout first XI. Whatever the squad is, whether 23, 24 or 25, players are all pushing to want to start,” the Ghana boss said, as quoted by Joy Sports.

“For expectation as a coach, you always have to give your players all of the information and when we do our homework and when we watch our opponent, there isn’t one that we think we are going win this game easy.”

The Black Stars will travel to Madagascar on June 18, 2023, as they aim to preserve their top spot in Group E of the qualifiers.

Hughton’s side currently sits at the top of Group E, which also contains Angola and the Central African Republic.

