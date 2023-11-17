The 64-year-old has been under intense pressure, especially after his side’s disappointing performances in last month’s friendlies against Mexico and the USA.
Chris Hughton welcomes pressure in Black Stars hot seat to win games
Ghana coach Chris Hughton has welcomed the pressure that comes with the Black Stars coaching job, insisting it’s his responsibility to make sure the team wins.
The Black Stars were beaten 2-0 in a largely one-sided game against El Tri before being battered 4-0 by the USA days later in October.
Last week, reports emerged in the local media suggesting the Ghana Football Association (GFA) was planning on sacking Hughton due to poor results.
As the Black Stars prepare to take on Madagascar in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday, Hughton said he welcomes the pressure to win matches.
“The pressure I am always under is to win football matches. The most important thing is to make sure we win. We want to qualify, and the best way is to win,” he said at a pre-match press conference.
“My responsibilities are always to get the correct results I need for the team, for the [Ghana Football] Association, the country, and supporters.”
Meanwhile, Madagascar coach Romuald Rakotondrabe says his side is targeting a win against Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers.
Speaking at a press-match press conference, Rakotondrabe served notice to the Black Stars that his side will not be rolling the red carpet.
“We didn't come to Ghana for holidays. We came here to win the game,” Rakotondrabe told the media, as quoted by 3Sports.
“It's very true that the last time we beat Ghana was in 2015, and that was a friendly. We are going to do everything possible to defeat Ghana on Friday. I can never judge the Black Stars based on two friendlies. Friendlies are different from qualifiers,” he added.
