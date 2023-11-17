Chris Hughton welcomes pressure in Black Stars hot seat to win games

The Black Stars were beaten 2-0 in a largely one-sided game against El Tri before being battered 4-0 by the USA days later in October.

Pulse Ghana

Last week, reports emerged in the local media suggesting the Ghana Football Association (GFA) was planning on sacking Hughton due to poor results.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Black Stars prepare to take on Madagascar in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday, Hughton said he welcomes the pressure to win matches.

“The pressure I am always under is to win football matches. The most important thing is to make sure we win. We want to qualify, and the best way is to win,” he said at a pre-match press conference.

“My responsibilities are always to get the correct results I need for the team, for the [Ghana Football] Association, the country, and supporters.”

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Madagascar coach Romuald Rakotondrabe says his side is targeting a win against Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a press-match press conference, Rakotondrabe served notice to the Black Stars that his side will not be rolling the red carpet.

“We didn't come to Ghana for holidays. We came here to win the game,” Rakotondrabe told the media, as quoted by 3Sports.