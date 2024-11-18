ADVERTISEMENT
C.K. Akonnor says Black Stars call-ups always ‘a mess’, admits differences with GFA

Mandela Anuvabe

Former head coach of the Black Stars, Charles Akonnor has issued a critical assessment of the team’s selection process.

C.K. Akonnor, who was Ghana's head coach from 2020 to 2021, admitted that the process of calling players to join the senior national team was always chaotic.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, he admitted that sometimes he didn’t see eye to eye with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) regarding certain players he picked.

“As a coach, you draw the list of players you want to use based on what you want to do. Obviously, other members of the FA will also bring their views on board, but it was sometimes uncomfortable.

“I understand that they have to look into it and that football isn’t done by one person alone. However, in my case, it wasn’t a situation where we were working together. It was a mess. When I went in to justify my selections, it was always very uncomfortable,” he said.

Selection of players into the national teams has been a recurring topic discussed by Ghanaians with many constantly questioning whether it is strictly based on merit or other external factors.

C.K. Akonnor’s comments confirm this time-hallowed narrative that the GFA has some level of influence in player selections into the country’s national teams.

Recently, eight players dropped out of Ghana’s squad to face Angola and Niger, after Otto Addo named his 25-man squad. Ghana drew 1-1 to Angola in Luanda.

An additional four have been ruled out of the Black Stars squad to take on Niger today.

