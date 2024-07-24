‘I now have my Ghanaian passport’ – Germany-born Patric Pfeiffer ready to play for Ghana

However, despite an official communication coming from the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, it later emerged that there were still issues with the defender’s national switch.

Pulse Ghana

The Augsburg centre-back has now disclosed that his nationality switch is complete and he has successfully acquired a Ghanaian passport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patric Pfeiffer relishes Black Stars call-up in September

Currently on pre-season camping with his club in South Africa, Pfeiffer told the local media that he was hoping to get a Ghana call-up in the next international break.

“A few weeks ago I was in Ghana and now I have my passport,” the former Hamburg and Darmstadt defender said.

“I hope in September I can get a call-up. I know the coach, Otto Addo because he was the coach of Hamburg in the youth team [where I played].

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have good contacts with him. I wanted to join the Black Stars before but I didn’t have my passport, but now it’s done and I’m ready.”

Meanwhile, Ghana will be playing in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in September after being drawn in the same group with Niger, Angola and Sudan.