‘I now have my Ghanaian passport’ – Germany-born Patric Pfeiffer ready to play for Ghana

Pfeiffer was one of five players who were said to have switched nationality to play for Ghana ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Germany-born Patric Pfeiffer has said he is now ready to represent the Black Stars after successfully acquiring a Ghanaian passport.
However, despite an official communication coming from the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, it later emerged that there were still issues with the defender’s national switch.
The Augsburg centre-back has now disclosed that his nationality switch is complete and he has successfully acquired a Ghanaian passport.
Patric Pfeiffer relishes Black Stars call-up in September
Currently on pre-season camping with his club in South Africa, Pfeiffer told the local media that he was hoping to get a Ghana call-up in the next international break.
“A few weeks ago I was in Ghana and now I have my passport,” the former Hamburg and Darmstadt defender said.
“I hope in September I can get a call-up. I know the coach, Otto Addo because he was the coach of Hamburg in the youth team [where I played].
“I have good contacts with him. I wanted to join the Black Stars before but I didn’t have my passport, but now it’s done and I’m ready.”
Meanwhile, Ghana will be playing in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in September after being drawn in the same group with Niger, Angola and Sudan.
Otto Addo’s side will kick off their qualifying campaign by hosting Angola on September 1 before travelling to Niamey to face Niger a week later.