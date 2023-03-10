Ghana coach Chris Hughton to be unveiled in Kumasi on March 20

The Black Stars will host Angola in Kumasi on March 23 before facing the Black Antelopes three days later in Luanda as they aim to book their place at next year’s tournament.

The GFA said Hughton will be presented to the public and will be allowed to engage the media on his vision and expectations.

Pulse Ghana

“Black Stars Coach Chris Hughton will be unveiled in Kumasi on Monday, March 20, 2023, as part of the build-up to the match against Angola,” the statement read.

“The former Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur manager will be presented to the media to share his vision, ideology, and expectations with the public in Kumasi.

“The first engagement between the coach and the media in Kumasi will be a platform for the Football Association to also make public the targets, terms of engagement, and other relevant information pertaining to the manager's work.”

Meanwhile, Hughton has named a 25-man squad to face Angola in a double-header AFCON qualifier.

The squad contains some of the regular faces, including Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey and the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan.

See Ghana’s 25-man squad for the double-header AFCON qualifier against Angola below:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Joseph Wollacott (Charlton Athletic)

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion), Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Patrick Kpozo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton FC), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Abdul Salis Samed (Lens), Edmund Addo (Spartak Subotica)

Wingers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), Joseph Painstil (Genk), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Southampton FC), Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer (Hamburger SV)

