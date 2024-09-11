Ghana left with no standard stadium as CAF withdraws approval for Baba Yara Stadium

Otto Addo’s side was hampered by the poor state of the pitch, which made it difficult for the ball to flow freely, as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Palancas Negras - Ghana’s first loss at the venue in 24 years.

Addo and Angolan counterpart Pedro Goncalves both criticised the state of the Baba Yara Stadium pitch, with the latter saying “a country like Ghana deserved better pitches.”

CAF declares Baba Yara Stadium unfit to host international matches

CAF had conditionally approved the Baba Yara Stadium to host the AFCON qualifier against Angola, but has now withdrawn its approval following no improvements.

This was confirmed in a statement released by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), which said the continent’s football governing body found the playing field unsuitable to host international matches.

“The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has withdrawn its approval for the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana, due to technical infractions, including an unsuitable playing field,” the statement said.

“The decision was made after observations made by CAF during the recent Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying match between Ghana and Angola, which was played at the Baba Yara Stadium on September 5th, 2024. Based on these observations, it was determined that the stadium did not meet the required standards for hosting Category 3 international matches.

“The CAF team identified several issues, including a playing field that was deemed unsuitable for competitive matches. The stadium's playing field had deteriorated significantly, with uneven surfaces, poor drainage, and inadequate grass cover.”

Meanwhile, this leaves Ghana in a race against time to find an alternative venue ahead of the resumption of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers next month.