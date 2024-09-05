'A country like Ghana deserves a better football pitch' - Angola coach

"A country like Ghana deserves a better pitch," Goncalves said, highlighting concerns about the playing surface during the game. His comment comes amidst growing criticism of the condition of sports facilities in the country.

While the win was crucial for Angola, Goncalves’ statement has sparked conversations about infrastructure improvements for Ghanaian football stadiums.

Ghana lose at the Baba Yara Stadium for the first time in 24 years

ADVERTISEMENT

A late goal from Milson condemned the Black Stars to their first defeat at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium since 2000 (24 years ago) when they were beaten by South Africa as hosts of the AFCON.

Pulse Ghana

Otto Addo named a strong starting line-up for this against the Palancas Negras, as the Black Stars went in search of three points.

Despite making a sharp start to the game, Ghana struggled to create clear-cut chances, with their final ball particularly being poor.

The Black Stars’ first real chance came in the fifth minute when Ayew broke through on goal but his weak cutback was intercepted before the ball could get to Kudus.

ADVERTISEMENT

A minute later, Angola failed to clear their lines from a corner kick and the rebound fell to the feat of Semenyo but he couldn’t direct his effort towards the goal.

Angola retaliated with a threatening effort at the other end but Gelson Dala’s volley went way off target before the no.10 saw his header land into the waiting hands of Ati Zigi moments later.

Kudus was the next to go close when he fashioned out space on the right flank, only to see his shot saved. With chances being at a premium for both teams, the first half ended goalless.

Ghana returned for the second half with a bit more impetus but they still struggled to create clear-cut chances and were restricted to long-range efforts.