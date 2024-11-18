‘I’m not the person to resign’ - Otto Addo keen on maintaining Black Stars job

These calls grew louder after Ghana’s disappointing 2-1 loss to Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium in their final Group F qualifying round game.

Addo maintains that he will not resign and seems not perturbed by these calls from the public.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the post-match press conference tonight, Addo said he will not resign.

“I’m not the person who can resign. If I had done this, I would never have become a player or even a coach,” he said.

Otto Addo apologises

However, he has apologised for the Black Stars' poor performances and inability to secure a single victory in six group games.

“I am ready to apologise. I am so sorry that we did not do well and qualify. I am sorry because I know how it feels and how Ghanaians are hurt. I am sorry,” Addo apologised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana lost to Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the first time since 2000 in the opening game. Then they drew back-to-back in matchday two and three against Niger and Sudan respectively.

Addo’s men then went on to lose the Sudan in Morocco, drawing to Angola and losing to Niger.