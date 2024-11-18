‘I’m not the person to resign’ - Otto Addo keen on maintaining Black Stars job

There have been calls for the 49-year-old to leave his role as head coach of the national following the team’s recent poor performances leading to a failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.
Ghana head coach Otto Addo has reiterated the point that he will still be the Black Stars coach going forward, despite calls for him to resign.
These calls grew louder after Ghana’s disappointing 2-1 loss to Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium in their final Group F qualifying round game.
Addo maintains that he will not resign and seems not perturbed by these calls from the public.
Speaking at the post-match press conference tonight, Addo said he will not resign.
“I’m not the person who can resign. If I had done this, I would never have become a player or even a coach,” he said.
Otto Addo apologises
However, he has apologised for the Black Stars' poor performances and inability to secure a single victory in six group games.
“I am ready to apologise. I am so sorry that we did not do well and qualify. I am sorry because I know how it feels and how Ghanaians are hurt. I am sorry,” Addo apologised.
Ghana lost to Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the first time since 2000 in the opening game. Then they drew back-to-back in matchday two and three against Niger and Sudan respectively.
Addo’s men then went on to lose the Sudan in Morocco, drawing to Angola and losing to Niger.
Ghana finished last in the group with only three points.