Kudus misses last-minute penalty as Black Stars shamefully lose to Niger

They were all over the Black Stars in the opening fifteen minutes, pushing and pressing high to find an early lead.

The first chance of the match came in the 11th minute for the visiting team but goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen was in the right position to easily grab the ball.

Seven minutes later it was Ghana who were on the break through the left flank but there was no one on the other end of Isaac Affuls’s cross. Two successive corner kicks followed for Niger after a blocked shot pushed the first one out of play.

Ousseini Badamassi was left unmarked to head home the second corner kick, giving the Menas a deserved lead in the 22nd minute.

Debutant Isaac Afful was found wanting in the six-yard box but Daniel Sosah was not able to find the target from a close range.

Half an hour into the game, Otto Addo’s side looked as lackadaisical and uncoordinated as they had appeared during the entire qualifying series. They were unthreatening and toothless even from set-pieces they again wasted a second corner kick.

Mohammed Kudus’ request for a penalty fell on the referee’s deaf ears when he was pushed over after a blocked shot. That was followed by another explosive run by Ernest Nuamah, whose shot was once again off target.

But before that, Otto Addo, watching from the sidelines, was forced to make a change by bringing in Osman Bukari for Nathaniel Adjei. And after that, Mahaman Bello Hasane was stretched off, forcing Niger coach Ezzaki Badou to call on Najeeb Yakubu.

The four additional minutes were flat and Niger went into the halftime break leading.

Improved second half, dramatic ending

The Black Stars came back stronger after recess but were still wasteful, especially from minutes 45-60, where they created a few chances.

Black Satellites prodigy Jerry Afriyie pulled parity for Ghana in the 67th minute after a beautifully worked team effort and under pressure coach Otto Addo ran onto the pitch to hug Ernest Nuamah.

Niger took the lead again through Oumar Sako, who also scored from a corner kick.

Having improved massively in sharp contrast to their first-half set-piece deliveries, Kudus hit the woodwork from a freekick with six minutes left to go. However, he would go on to miss from the penalty spot in stoppage after he was fouled.