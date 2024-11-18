ADVERTISEMENT
We want to beat Niger to get third place – Otto Addo

Mandela Anuvabe

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has emphasised the need for Ghana to win their last Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Niger today.

Addo noted they must secure victory today to avoid the shame of not winning a single game in the qualifying round.

For that to happen though, he called upon the backing of Ghanaians to come out and support the players at the Accra Sports Stadium.

“We want to beat them to at least, for our honour, get the third place. And this is what we're working for. I know it's very, very difficult. But surely, again, we need the support. And if any one of us wants to make Ghana better, the players need support. That's all I can say,” said the 49-year-old at the press conference yesterday ahead of the clash.

The former Borussia Dortmund talent development coach added that it is time to move past the disappointment of not qualifying for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.

He said despite the air of despair surrounding the team and country, everyone must shift their focus to warming up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March 2025.

“Meanwhile, I understand that people are disappointed, maybe angry. I was also disappointed, but surely, we have to move on now. We have to move on, and we have to do our best to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers now. And it starts tomorrow,” he added.

The Black Stars will take on the Menas of Niger at 4 PM local time at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Niger still have an opportunity to qualify, but Ghana hope to crash their dreams by beating them to finish third in Group F.

