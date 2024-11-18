ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana starting 11 versus Niger: Kudus captain, Razak Simpon starts again in injury-ridden team

Mandela Anuvabe

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has named his starting line-up for Ghana’s final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against Niger today.

There has been a massive change in the team following the absence of four starters in the 1-1 draw to Angola on Thursday, November 15, 2024.

West Ham United talisman Mohammed Kudus takes over captain from Jordan Ayew, who has been ruled out of the game due to injury.

Penalty-saving hero in Luanda, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen maintains his spot between the sticks, likewise, Nations FC defender Razak Simpson, who had an impressive debut.

The back line is completed by debutants Nathaniel Adjei and Terry Yegbe.

Addo trusts these men to do the job in midfield today: Francis Abu and Ibrahim Sulemana, with Isaac Afful and Kingsley Schindler playing as wingbacks in a 3-4-2-1 system.

Ernest Nuamah and Kudus are just behind Ranford Koningsdorffer to complete the line-up upfront.

The Black Stars are seeking their first win after failing to do so in five qualifying-round matches.

Thursday’s stalemate against the Palancas Negras meant that Ghana will not be at the extended tournament in Morocco come December 2025.

Black Stars players
Niger still have a chance to for the continental tournament but Ghana coach Addo is not handing out any gifts this Christmas.

He said during the pre-match press conference yesterday that his team wants to beat the Menas of Niger to secure third place in Group F.

Addo believes this game should be a great warm-up exercise ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in March of next year.

This line-up, he hopes, will be able to get the job done today to keep the nation’s already-tattered honour in check.

Abdul Manaf Nurudeen

Razak Simpson

Nathaniel Adjei

Isaac Afful

Terry Yegbe.

Francis Abu

Ibrahim Sulemana

Kingsley Schindler

Mohammed Kudus

Ernest Nuamah

Ranford Koningsdorffer.

