AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Jordan Ayew, 3 others to miss Black Stars game against Niger

The Leicester City man scored a sumptuous freekick to give the lead before Pini equalized for the Palancas Negras.

Ayew completed the game, but MRI scans in Accra revealed significant issues with his knee, according to the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

His club teammate, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has also been ruled out after he picked up an injury in the first against Angola. He was substituted in the first half due to his injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo will return to England to be assessed by the Foxes’ medical team today.

“Following consultations between Black Stars' medical head Dr. Prince Pambo and Leicester City's medical team, Ayew and Issahaku will rejoin their club on Sunday to begin rehabilitation,” a GFA statement said.

The other two players set to miss Ghana’s final qualifying group game are fullbacks Alidu Seidu and Gideon Mensah.

The GFA said: “Alidu Seidu and Gideon Mensah who had to pass late fitness tests for the Angola game, have been ruled out after further post-game medical assessment revealed findings that make them unfit for selection.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana face Niger in Accra

Otto Addo will be without these four key players as the Black Stars host Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, November 15, 2024, at 4 PM local time.

Pulse Ghana

Ghana have officially failed to qualify for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco following the draw to Angola.

This game is, therefore, just a mere formality for Ghana, but Niger still stand a chance of qualifying.

ADVERTISEMENT