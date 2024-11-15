Ghana 1-1 Angola player ratings: Kudus 5/10, Jordan Ayew 7/10, Razak Simpson shines

They were on the back foot after taking the lead, but Angola were able to break down a defense led by debutant Razak Simpson, who had a brilliant showing.

However, three minutes past the hour mark, a poor clearance by Alidu Seidu presented the perfect opportunity for Milson to send in a cross which Zini freely headed home to restore parity for the home side.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before that though, it was goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen who was the hero of the game after saving a penalty kick by M’bala Nzola in the 27th minute.

Overall, it was a polarizing performance from Otto Atto’s men. Some lived up to the task while others continued their shambolic display for the national team.

Full player ratings

Starting 11:

Abdul Manaf Nurudeen - 6.5/10

ADVERTISEMENT

Alidu Seidu – 5/10

Razak Simpson – 7/10

Gideon Mensah – 4.5/10

Kingsley Schindler – 4/10

Elisha Owusu – 4/10

ADVERTISEMENT

Ibrahim Sulemana – 4/10

Jordan Ayew - 7/10

Michael Baidoo – 4/10

Mohammed Kudus – 5/10

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku – 4/10

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Substitutes:

Ebenzer Annan – 3.5/10

Ransford Konigsdorffer – 3.5/10

Osman Bukari – 4/10

ADVERTISEMENT

Ernest Nuamah – 4/10

Both Nuamah and Bukari came on after the 80th minute and had little to no impact on the game.