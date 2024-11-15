ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Ghana 1-1 Angola player ratings: Kudus 5/10, Jordan Ayew 7/10, Razak Simpson shines

Mandela Anuvabe

Ghana have been officially eliminated from qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after tonight’s 1-1 draw to Angola.

Black Stars player ratings against Angola: Kudus 5/10, Jordan Ayew 7/10, Razak Simpson shines
Black Stars player ratings against Angola: Kudus 5/10, Jordan Ayew 7/10, Razak Simpson shines

Captain of the side, Jordan Ayew scored a David Beckham-esque freekick to give the Black Stars an early lead which they were able to hold on to in the first half.

Recommended articles

They were on the back foot after taking the lead, but Angola were able to break down a defense led by debutant Razak Simpson, who had a brilliant showing.

However, three minutes past the hour mark, a poor clearance by Alidu Seidu presented the perfect opportunity for Milson to send in a cross which Zini freely headed home to restore parity for the home side.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before that though, it was goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen who was the hero of the game after saving a penalty kick by M’bala Nzola in the 27th minute.

Overall, it was a polarizing performance from Otto Atto’s men. Some lived up to the task while others continued their shambolic display for the national team.

Starting 11:

Abdul Manaf Nurudeen - 6.5/10

ADVERTISEMENT

Alidu Seidu – 5/10

Razak Simpson – 7/10

Gideon Mensah – 4.5/10

Kingsley Schindler – 4/10

Elisha Owusu – 4/10

ADVERTISEMENT

Ibrahim Sulemana – 4/10

Jordan Ayew - 7/10

Michael Baidoo – 4/10

Mohammed Kudus – 5/10

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku – 4/10

ADVERTISEMENT
Black Stars players
Black Stars players Pulse Ghana

Substitutes:

Ebenzer Annan – 3.5/10

Ransford Konigsdorffer – 3.5/10

Osman Bukari – 4/10

ADVERTISEMENT

Ernest Nuamah – 4/10

Both Nuamah and Bukari came on after the 80th minute and had little to no impact on the game.

The Black Stars will play their last Group F match against Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, November 18, 2024.

Mandela Anuvabe

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT
2024 Elections Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
December 7, 2024
Election Day. Get Involved!

Trending

Inaki Williams

2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Inaki Williams ruled out of Ghana games due to injury

‘It is not normal for the Black Stars to play four games without a win’ - Henry Asante Twum

‘It is not normal for the Black Stars to play four games without a win’ - Henry Asante Twum

Ghana vs Angola

Angola vs Ghana - Preview, teams news, statistics , prediction and match time

Michail Antonio: Ghana must help Kudus to win African Footballer of the Year award

Michail Antonio: Ghana must help Kudus to win African Footballer of the Year award