Ghana 1-1 Angola player ratings: Kudus 5/10, Jordan Ayew 7/10, Razak Simpson shines

Captain of the side, Jordan Ayew scored a David Beckham-esque freekick to give the Black Stars an early lead which they were able to hold on to in the first half.
Ghana have been officially eliminated from qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after tonight’s 1-1 draw to Angola.
Recommended articles
They were on the back foot after taking the lead, but Angola were able to break down a defense led by debutant Razak Simpson, who had a brilliant showing.
However, three minutes past the hour mark, a poor clearance by Alidu Seidu presented the perfect opportunity for Milson to send in a cross which Zini freely headed home to restore parity for the home side.
Before that though, it was goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen who was the hero of the game after saving a penalty kick by M’bala Nzola in the 27th minute.
Overall, it was a polarizing performance from Otto Atto’s men. Some lived up to the task while others continued their shambolic display for the national team.
Full player ratings
Starting 11:
Abdul Manaf Nurudeen - 6.5/10
Alidu Seidu – 5/10
Razak Simpson – 7/10
Gideon Mensah – 4.5/10
Kingsley Schindler – 4/10
Elisha Owusu – 4/10
Ibrahim Sulemana – 4/10
Jordan Ayew - 7/10
Michael Baidoo – 4/10
Mohammed Kudus – 5/10
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku – 4/10
Substitutes:
Ebenzer Annan – 3.5/10
Ransford Konigsdorffer – 3.5/10
Osman Bukari – 4/10
Ernest Nuamah – 4/10
Both Nuamah and Bukari came on after the 80th minute and had little to no impact on the game.
The Black Stars will play their last Group F match against Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, November 18, 2024.