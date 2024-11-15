Black Stars starting XI against Angola: Razak Simpson starts, Manaf Nurudeen replaces Ati Zigi

Jordan Ayew starts as the team's captain and striker, with Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Kingsley Schindler playing out wide.

Michael Baidoo has also been handed the nod in the middle of the part, with West Ham star Mohammed Kudus slotting in the attacking midfield role behind Ayew.

The midfield setup is made up Elisha Owusu and Ibrahim Sulemana.

This line-up is a major twist as Otto Addo have had to deal with major setbacks after eight key players pulled out of the squad in the last minute

How the Black Stars can qualify

Pulse Ghana

Niger’s 4-0 thrashing of Sudan at the Stade de Kégé in Lomé yesterday gave Ghana a lifeline and renewed hope to qualify for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.

A point by Sudan in the game would have officially meant the Black Stars failed to qualify for the continental tournament.

Ghana are now last in the group, but a win against Angola today will lift them to third with five points, just two behind Sudan and one above Niger.

Otto Addo’s men will then have to beat Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, November 18, 2024, and hope Sudan suffer the same fate today against Angola.

Such an outcome will see the Black Stars leapfrog the Falcons of Jediane to grab the last qualification spot in Group F.

See Ghana's starting line-up against Angola

Abdul Manaf Nurudeen

Alidu Seidu

Gideon Mensah

Razak Simpson

Kingsley Schindler

Elisha Owusu

Ibrahim Sulemana

Michael Baidoo

Abdul Fatawu Isahaku

Mohammed Kudus

