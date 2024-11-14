AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Niger thrash Sudan to boost Black Stars qualification chances

Daniel Sosah, who plays for Kryvbas in the Ukraine top-tier league, opened the scoring and Youssef Oumarou doubled the lead before Sosah again gave the Menas a comfortable 3-0 lead from the penalty spot.

The Falcons of Jediane were stunned as Kwesi Appiah tried to shake up his boys to stage a comeback in the second half, but that proved futile as Ousseini Badamassi scored a fourth for the Nigeriens.

The 4-0 win takes Niger to third place in Group F with four points after five games. They are behind the already-qualified Angola and Sudan, who have 12 points and seven points, respectively.

Ghana’s chances of qualifying look bright

The Black Stars will be elated with the results as a point by Sudan in the game would have officially meant they failed to qualify for the tournament.

Ghana are now last in the group, but a win in their fifth match against Angola tomorrow will lift them to third with five points, just two behind Sudan and one above Niger.

Otto Addo’s men will then have to beat Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, November 18, 2024, and hope Sudan suffer the same fate today against Angola.