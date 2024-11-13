ADVERTISEMENT
‘It is not normal for the Black Stars to play four games without a win’ - Henry Asante Twum

Mandela Anuvabe

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum, says it is unusual for the Black Stars to play four consecutive matches without a single win.

Asante Twum noted that the current state of the team is worrying and that it is “not normal” for the senior men’s national team to fail to grab maximum points four games in a row.

He reflected on the team’s recent poor performances, especially in the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

“It is not normal for the Black Stars to play four matches without a win. It is very worrying as a country and for the playing body. But I know the technical team and the players are ready to do their best in the last two games,” said the GFA communications director in an interview with Asempa FM as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.com.

Ghana have failed to win any of their four games in Group F of the 2025 AFCON qualifying round and occupy third place in the group.

The Black Stars have only two points and are behind the already-qualified Angola and Sudan, who need only one point in their last two games to qualify.

The Black Stars will take on Angola away in Luanda on Friday before hosting Niger three days later at the Accra Sports Stadium in their final group match on Monday, November 18, 2024.

They need to win both matches and pray Sudan also loses their final two games to stand a chance of qualifying.

The team began camping on Monday and is set to jet off to Angola later today.

