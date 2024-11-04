‘It’s tough not starting Jordan Ayew’ - Leicester City coach Steve Cooper on 'super-sub' Jordan

The 33-year-old had previously scored a last-minute winner in the Foxes’ 3-2 comeback win over Southampton after coming on as a substitute 68 minutes into the game.

Despite a good run of games as a substitute, he is yet to secure a place in the starting line-up.

A situation, Leicester City manager Steve Cooper says is difficult to subject the Black Stars forward to.

Cooper explained that Ayew does not want to be a mere super-sub as he wants to do more at the club.

"He won’t want that to be his Leicester career," said Cooper, who also admitted that "It’s tough not starting him, to be honest."

Decision to bench Jordan Ayew

Speaking in a post-match interview, he explained the tactical decision to bench Ayew.

"We felt we needed the two wingers at the start of the game. We felt we could hurt Ipswich down the sides.

“They block off the middle and give you the sides and we wanted to take it, to get our wide players in places where they could make a difference. So, we went with Abdul and Stephy,” he explained.

"And then we feel Vards [Jamie Vardy] is playing well and is good for a goal at the moment. So, it was tough to leave Jordan out, but at the same time brilliant to bring him on.

“The lads who came on did well and made a difference. The lads who stayed on and came off also contributed as well."

