Jordan Ayew’s last-minute heroics rescue Leicester City from defeat to Ipswich

The Foxes, playing away to Ipswich, initially fell behind after the break but fought back to secure a 1-1 draw thanks to Ayew’s late intervention.
Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew struck a dramatic equalizer in stoppage time to help Leicester City salvage a point against Ipswich Town in a thrilling Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.
The match took an intense turn when Tractor Boys, broke the deadlock early in the second half. Leicester struggled to find their rhythm in response but remained determined to maintain their impressive record of scoring in every league match this season.
With time running out, manager Steve Cooper made a bold tactical decision, introducing Ayew as a substitute for defender Victor Kristiansen in the 86th minute.
The decision paid off spectacularly, as Ayew delivered in the 94th minute, scoring his second Premier League goal of the season.
Both of his goals have come in stoppage time, with his first late strike recorded in the 98th minute against Southampton. His instinctive finish against Ipswich ensures that Leicester’s unbeaten scoring streak continues, a positive milestone as they aim to climb the league standings.
Leicester created several other scoring opportunities throughout the match. Early on, Abdul Fatawu’s curled effort struck the post, while Facundo Buonanotte’s powerful shot was well saved. Veteran striker Jamie Vardy also came close, narrowly missing with a header.
Jordan at Leicester City
Jordan Ayew has shown his knack for scoring at crucial moments, featuring in nine matches for Leicester City this season and netting two late goals. Though he is yet to register an assist, Ayew’s impact in clutch situations has not gone unnoticed, with both of his goals arriving in second-half stoppage time.