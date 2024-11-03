Jordan Ayew’s last-minute heroics rescue Leicester City from defeat to Ipswich

The match took an intense turn when Tractor Boys, broke the deadlock early in the second half. Leicester struggled to find their rhythm in response but remained determined to maintain their impressive record of scoring in every league match this season.

With time running out, manager Steve Cooper made a bold tactical decision, introducing Ayew as a substitute for defender Victor Kristiansen in the 86th minute.

The decision paid off spectacularly, as Ayew delivered in the 94th minute, scoring his second Premier League goal of the season.

Both of his goals have come in stoppage time, with his first late strike recorded in the 98th minute against Southampton. His instinctive finish against Ipswich ensures that Leicester’s unbeaten scoring streak continues, a positive milestone as they aim to climb the league standings.

Leicester created several other scoring opportunities throughout the match. Early on, Abdul Fatawu’s curled effort struck the post, while Facundo Buonanotte’s powerful shot was well saved. Veteran striker Jamie Vardy also came close, narrowly missing with a header.

Jordan at Leicester City

