Jordan Ayew bags goal and assist on full Leicester City debut

Ayew was finally handed a start for Wednesday’s EFL Cup game and he grabbed his chance as the Foxes coasted to a comfortable 4-0 victory over their league Two opponents.

Having opened the scoring with a brilliant outside-of-the-box finish, he then set up Wilfred Ndidi for his goal, as Stephy Mavididi and Harry Winks also got on the score sheet.

Steve Cooper praises Jordan Ayew

Meanwhile, Leicester boss Steve Cooper was effusive in his praise for Ayew while addressing the media in his post-match press conference.

Cooper said the former Crystal Palace forward impacted the game and promised to give the experienced Ghanaian more minutes.

Pulse Ghana

“It (Ayew’s goal) was really important in the game because we needed attacking players to do something to make a difference. He did that. He had a good impact in the game, scored, got the right amount of minutes and that’s something we would have written if we could have planned it,” Cooper said.

“He’s obviously an experienced player and he’ll be determined to do well for us now in the Premier League. He was so keen to come here and we look forward to involving him and we’re going to need him alongside everyone else as well.”