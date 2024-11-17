AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: 3 local-based players replace 4 injured before Ghana face Niger

Mamudu has scored two goals in nine games from the right fullback position in the ongoing Ghana Premier League and has won one Man of the Match award.

Center-back Abban has been instrumental for Heart of Lions, featuring in all 11 games and helping the Kpando-based team to third place on the league log.

Afriyie’s inclusion will not come as a surprise to many as his exploits with the Ghana Under-20 side have received great applause from many who have been calling for his integration into the senior team.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was part of the Black Satellites team that won gold at the 2024 African Games and he was recently crowned best player and top scorer of the WAFU Zone B U-20 Cup of Nations in Togo.

The three players will train with the team today to contest for a spot in Otto Addo’s starting line-up against Niger on Monday.

Why four players have been ruled out

The trio are set to replace some four injured players who played against Angola last Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the four is the captain of the team, Jordan Ayew, who reportedly sustained injuries during the 1-1 draw to Angola in Luanda on Friday, November 15, 2024

Ayew completed the game, but MRI scans in Accra revealed significant issues with his knee, according to the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

His club teammate, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has also been ruled out after he picked up an injury in the first against Angola. He was substituted in the first half due to his injury.

The duo will return to England to be assessed by the Foxes’ medical team today.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other two players set to miss Ghana’s final qualifying group game are fullbacks Alidu Seidu and Gideon Mensah.