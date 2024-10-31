Losing 9 key players a blow - Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei after final defeat to Nigeria

Ofei said he’s proud of what the boys have achieved after the 2-1 defeat to the Flying Eagles last night.

The Black Satellites coach also praised the Under-20 squad for their commitment and qualifying for the U-20 AFCON despite the numerous hurdles they encountered.

“Qualifying for the U-20 AFCON is a huge achievement for us, especially considering the circumstances. This team faced many challenges, but their determination and commitment have been incredible.

“I’m proud of each and every one of them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ofei believes missing several key players who were instrumental to their success at the African Games in March affected them.

However, the young gaffer said this allowed him to focus on building a new team that lived up to the task.

“Losing nine key players who were crucial to our success at the African Games was a significant blow. But this allowed us to a new core of young talent, and these boys have stepped up tremendously.

“They deserve this qualification just as much as everyone else,” Ofei added.

The Black Satellites won gold at the African Games hosted in Accra.

Nigeria crowned champions

Nigeria were crowned champions of the U-20 WAFU B Championship after defeating Ghana 2-1 in the final.

A brace from Kparobo Arierhi secured victory for the Flying Eagles.

Jerry Afriyie scored Ghana’s only goal, his fifth at the tournament, with only 15 minutes to play.