Ghana qualify for U-20 AFCON despite losing U-20 WAFU B final to Nigeria

Nigeria were the better side in the first half but had to dig deep before finding the back of the net twice in the final 15 minutes of the half.

Kparobo Arierhi's outstanding finish in the 33rd minute of play gave Nigeria the lead.

Ten minutes later, after a loose ball in the 18-yard box, Arierhi scored his second on the day to extend his team's lead.

The Black Satellites came back from recess stronger and came into the game dominating possession. Desmond Offei’s boys kept pushing and they were finally recorded in the 75th minute.

Jerry Afriyie scored that goal, which was his fifth at the tournament, with only 15 minutes to play. The Black Satellites kept fighting but failed to restore parity despite creating a number of good chances.

Black Satellites still qualify for AFCON

Since the WAFU B U20 Championship also acts as the entry point to Africa's U-20 competition, coach Desmond Ofei and his squad can rejoice over their accomplishment of earning AFCON qualification.

The 2025 AFCON will also serve as a qualifying tournament for the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile, where the top four teams will advance, hence the stakes will be higher there.