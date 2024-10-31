ADVERTISEMENT
WAFU B U-20 Championship: Nigeria triumphs over Ghana to retain title

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

Ghana’s Black Satellites were narrowly defeated by defending champions Nigeria in a 2-1 showdown at the 2024 WAFU B U-20 Championship final in Togo on Wednesday night. Kparabo Arieri’s first-half brace led the Flying Eagles to victory, allowing them to successfully retain the title they claimed two years prior.

Nigeria vs Ghana
The game was evenly balanced for the first 33 minutes, until Kparabo opened the scoring with an impressive strike. Just before half-time, the 17-year-old forward struck again, breaking through on goal to fire a second into the top corner, extending Nigeria's lead.

Recommended articles

Ghana responded with determination, and midway through the second half, Jerry Afriyie’s skillful header reduced the deficit. Despite a strong second-half performance, the Black Satellites were unable to capitalise on several promising chances.

Nigeria’s win comes after a 3-1 semi-final triumph over Niger Republic, securing their qualification for the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations. This upcoming tournament will also serve as the African qualifying round for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, with the top four teams advancing.

Jerry Afriyie
Afriyie, who has been a standout performer throughout the tournament, increased his tally to five goals, but his effort wasn't enough to secure victory in the final

He was recognised for his outstanding performance throughout the championship, earning both the Most Valuable Player and Golden Boot awards after scoring five goals in five matches, underlining his key role in Ghana’s campaign.

The Black Satellites would be hoping to building on their performance and eventually seek for victories in the AFCON and the World Cup

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

