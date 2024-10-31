WAFU B U-20 Championship: Nigeria triumphs over Ghana to retain title

Ghana responded with determination, and midway through the second half, Jerry Afriyie’s skillful header reduced the deficit. Despite a strong second-half performance, the Black Satellites were unable to capitalise on several promising chances.

Nigeria’s win comes after a 3-1 semi-final triumph over Niger Republic, securing their qualification for the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations. This upcoming tournament will also serve as the African qualifying round for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, with the top four teams advancing.

Jerry Afriyie stands out despite Ghana’s defeat

Afriyie, who has been a standout performer throughout the tournament, increased his tally to five goals, but his effort wasn't enough to secure victory in the final

He was recognised for his outstanding performance throughout the championship, earning both the Most Valuable Player and Golden Boot awards after scoring five goals in five matches, underlining his key role in Ghana’s campaign.