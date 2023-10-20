Inaki Williams criticised for failing to score in 11 games for Ghana

Williams switched nationality from Spain to play for Ghana last year and went on to feature at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

However, although he has been firing at all angles for his club Athletic Bilbao, he continues to struggle in a Ghana shirt.

The 29-year-old has failed to find the back of the net in 11 matches for Ghana, drawing his latest blanks in the international friendlies against Mexico and the USA.

Mireku, who played 15 times for the Black Stars before retiring, has laid into Williams for his lack of goals since joining the national team.

"Since his debut for Ghana, what has he to show? Absolutely nothing," the 43-year-old told Happy FM.

"He is yet to find the back of the net upfront, and other players also deserve a chance to demonstrate their abilities. Inaki needs to be excused from the team because in over nine appearances, he has nothing to show."

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Chris Hughton recently defended Williams’ goal drought, insisting his teammates rarely create chances for him.