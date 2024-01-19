The National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate made the comment in the aftermath of Ghana’s entertainment 2-2 draw with the Pharaohs.
‘Black Stars gave away two free goals but Kudus is a boy wonder’– John Mahama
Former President John Dramani Mahama believes the Black Stars played a great game against Egypt in the 2023 AFCON but gave away two free goals.
Recommended articles
In a Facebook post, Mahama described Mohammed Kudus as a “boy wonder” and said it was a great game.
“Boy wonder, Kudus. Great game! We gave away two free goals!” the former President wrote on his verified page.
The Black Stars had a good chance to move to the top of Group B but were undone by defensive blunders against the Pharaohs.
Kudus seemed destined to give Ghana all three points after passing a late fitness test to be named in the starting line-up.
But despite scoring a double, the West Ham star’s efforts were not enough as Egypt twice came back from a goal down to salvage a draw, thanks to goals from Omar Marmoush and Mostafa Mohamed.
Meanwhile, striker Antoine Semenyo has also praised the performance of Kudus, describing him as one of the best players in the world.
“He [Kudus] is one of our best players. He is the star boy. He gets on the ball, creates stuff, and scores goals like he did today. It was a great addition to have him,” the Ghana striker said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh