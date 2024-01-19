‘Black Stars gave away two free goals but Kudus is a boy wonder’– John Mahama

In a Facebook post, Mahama described Mohammed Kudus as a “boy wonder” and said it was a great game.

“Boy wonder, Kudus. Great game! We gave away two free goals!” the former President wrote on his verified page.

The Black Stars had a good chance to move to the top of Group B but were undone by defensive blunders against the Pharaohs.

Kudus seemed destined to give Ghana all three points after passing a late fitness test to be named in the starting line-up.

But despite scoring a double, the West Ham star’s efforts were not enough as Egypt twice came back from a goal down to salvage a draw, thanks to goals from Omar Marmoush and Mostafa Mohamed.

Meanwhile, striker Antoine Semenyo has also praised the performance of Kudus, describing him as one of the best players in the world.

