ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

‘Black Stars gave away two free goals but Kudus is a boy wonder’– John Mahama

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former President John Dramani Mahama believes the Black Stars played a great game against Egypt in the 2023 AFCON but gave away two free goals.

John Mahama: Black Stars gave away two free goals but Kudus is a boy wonder
John Mahama: Black Stars gave away two free goals but Kudus is a boy wonder

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate made the comment in the aftermath of Ghana’s entertainment 2-2 draw with the Pharaohs.

Recommended articles

In a Facebook post, Mahama described Mohammed Kudus as a “boy wonder” and said it was a great game.

“Boy wonder, Kudus. Great game! We gave away two free goals!” the former President wrote on his verified page.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Black Stars had a good chance to move to the top of Group B but were undone by defensive blunders against the Pharaohs.

Kudus seemed destined to give Ghana all three points after passing a late fitness test to be named in the starting line-up.

But despite scoring a double, the West Ham star’s efforts were not enough as Egypt twice came back from a goal down to salvage a draw, thanks to goals from Omar Marmoush and Mostafa Mohamed.

Meanwhile, striker Antoine Semenyo has also praised the performance of Kudus, describing him as one of the best players in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He [Kudus] is one of our best players. He is the star boy. He gets on the ball, creates stuff, and scores goals like he did today. It was a great addition to have him,” the Ghana striker said.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kudus, Inaki Williams benched as Ghana names starting XI against Cape Verde

Kudus, Inaki Williams benched as Ghana names starting XI against Cape Verde

In Pictures: When Essien, Muntari and Appiah used to run the Ghana midfield

Essien supports apology to Gyan, Appiah and other former Black Stars players

Mohammed Kudus returns as Ghana names starting XI against Egypt

Mohammed Kudus returns as Ghana names starting XI against Egypt

Chris Hughton speaks on attack by angry supporter after Cape Verde defeat

Chris Hughton speaks on attack by angry supporter after Cape Verde defeat