Jonathan Sowah: Medeama striker says he shed tears after Black Stars call-up

The forward also netted a double in the Ghana Super Cup as Medeama defeated Dreams DC 2-1 to lift the new season’s curtain raiser.

When Ghana coach Chris Hughton announced his squad for the upcoming 2023 AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic (CAR), Sowah was the only local player on the list.

Reacting to his debut Black Stars call-up, the 24-year-old said the news made him so emotional and he even wept.

“When I had the call I was so happy and after the call I cried because this is a dream that I have been waiting for,” Sowah said, as quoted by Graphic Sports, as he dedicated his call-up to his late mother.

"She is the reason I'm here. She was my prayer warrior and kept telling me one day I would be a great footballer. Even though she passed away some years ago, her spirit is always with me.”