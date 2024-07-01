Kudus preaches unity and love among new generation of Black Stars players

Kudus beat off competition from Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Osman Bukari and Inaki Williams to win the prestigious individual award.

Kudus wants unity and love between current generation of players

When the 23-year-old mounted the stage, he invited Issahaku to join him and expressed his admiration for the Leicester City winger’s journey, before calling for unity between the current generation of players.

“I’d like to thank everyone who took the time to come and support this wonderful awards. I’m happy to be named as the player of the year. It’s a testament of my hard work, my teammates and my family,” Kudus said after receiving his award.

“I would like to thank Fatawu for coming here to support, even though he is also part of the nominees as well. As part of the new generation, one of my aims is to increase the unity and the love between us. He has pushed me a lot this season and I have pushed him a lot.

“I want to use this opportunity to tell him how proud I am of his journey, how far he has come and what he has done this season at Leicester.”

2024 Ghana Football Awards

This year’s Ghana Football Awards was held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

This is also the second time in a row that Kudus has been adjudged Footballer of the Year, having also won it last year.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate joined West Ham from Ajax Amsterdam just a year ago but had an excellent debut campaign in the Premier League.

Despite playing on the flanks, he ended his debut season with 14 goals and six assists in all competitions for the Hammers, who finished ninth in the Premier League and reached the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League.

