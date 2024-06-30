Kudus adjudged Footballer of the Year for 2nd consecutive time at 2024 Ghana Football Awards

This year’s Ghana Football Awards was held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

This is also the second time in a row that Kudus has been adjudged Footballer of the Year, having also won it last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 23-year-old joined West Ham from Ajax Amsterdam just a year ago but had an excellent debut campaign in the Premier League.

Despite playing on the flanks, he ended his debut season with 14 goals and six assists in all competitions for the Hammers, who finished ninth in the Premier League and reached the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League.

Meanwhile, Kudus also scooped the Goal of the Year award with his amazing solo run against Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League.

In other categories, Jennifer Kankam Yeboah won the Women’s Footballer of the Year, while Nurudeen Amadu was adjudged Coach of the Year after leading Samartex to win the Ghana Premier League.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Odartey Lamptey Future Star award also went to Dreams FC’s Abdul Aziz Issah, with Emmanuel Keyekeh and Abdulai Mukarama winning the Male and Female Home-based Footballer of the Year awards, respectively.

See the full list of winners at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards below:

Footballer of the Year

Mohammed Kudus - West Ham United.

Women’s Footballer of the Year

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Kankam Yeboah - ZED FC, Egypt

Men’s Coach of the Year

Nurudeen Amadu - FC Samartex

Women’s Coach of the Year

Yussif Basigi - Hasaacas Ladies/ Black Princesses

ADVERTISEMENT

Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award

Abdul Aziz Issah - Dreams FC

Goalkeeper of the Year

Kofi Baah - FC Samartex

Home-based Footballer of the Year (Male)

ADVERTISEMENT

Emmanuel Keyekeh - FC Samartex

Home-based Footballer of the Year (Female)

Abdulai Mukarama - Hasaacas Ladies

Goal of the Year

Mohammed Kudus - West Ham United

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Ghanaian Club CEO

Richard Duah Nsenkyire - Samartex

Male Team of the Year

FC Samartex

Female Team of the Year

ADVERTISEMENT

Hasaacas Ladies

Most Vibrant Club on Social Media

Dreams FC

Special Fan (s) of the Year

Casfordians

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Awards

The Black Challenge

Thumbs Up Award

Gold Fields

MTN Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Living Legend Award

Nanasam Brew Butler