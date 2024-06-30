Kudus adjudged Footballer of the Year for 2nd consecutive time at 2024 Ghana Football Awards

The West Ham United star beat off competition from Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Osman Bukari and Inaki Williams to win the prestigious individual award.
Mohammed Kudus was the biggest winner during the 2024 Ghana Football Awards after scooping the Footballer of the Year award.
Recommended articles
This year’s Ghana Football Awards was held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, June 29, 2024.
This is also the second time in a row that Kudus has been adjudged Footballer of the Year, having also won it last year.
The 23-year-old joined West Ham from Ajax Amsterdam just a year ago but had an excellent debut campaign in the Premier League.
Despite playing on the flanks, he ended his debut season with 14 goals and six assists in all competitions for the Hammers, who finished ninth in the Premier League and reached the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League.
Meanwhile, Kudus also scooped the Goal of the Year award with his amazing solo run against Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League.
In other categories, Jennifer Kankam Yeboah won the Women’s Footballer of the Year, while Nurudeen Amadu was adjudged Coach of the Year after leading Samartex to win the Ghana Premier League.
The Odartey Lamptey Future Star award also went to Dreams FC’s Abdul Aziz Issah, with Emmanuel Keyekeh and Abdulai Mukarama winning the Male and Female Home-based Footballer of the Year awards, respectively.
See the full list of winners at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards below:
Footballer of the Year
Mohammed Kudus - West Ham United.
Women’s Footballer of the Year
Jennifer Kankam Yeboah - ZED FC, Egypt
Men’s Coach of the Year
Nurudeen Amadu - FC Samartex
Women’s Coach of the Year
Yussif Basigi - Hasaacas Ladies/ Black Princesses
Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award
Abdul Aziz Issah - Dreams FC
Goalkeeper of the Year
Kofi Baah - FC Samartex
Home-based Footballer of the Year (Male)
Emmanuel Keyekeh - FC Samartex
Home-based Footballer of the Year (Female)
Abdulai Mukarama - Hasaacas Ladies
Goal of the Year
Mohammed Kudus - West Ham United
Best Ghanaian Club CEO
Richard Duah Nsenkyire - Samartex
Male Team of the Year
FC Samartex
Female Team of the Year
Hasaacas Ladies
Most Vibrant Club on Social Media
Dreams FC
Special Fan (s) of the Year
Casfordians
Special Awards
The Black Challenge
Thumbs Up Award
Gold Fields
MTN Ghana
Living Legend Award
Nanasam Brew Butler
Adjoa Bayor