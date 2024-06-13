Kudus, Inaki Williams, Nora Hauptle lead nominations for 2024 Ghana Football Awards

Kudus was crowned Footballer of the Year in 2023 after beating off competition from Genk forward Joseph Paintsil and Lens midfielder Abdul Salis Samed.

This time, the West Ham United star has been nominated in the Footballer of the Year category, alongside Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Osman Bukari and Inaki Williams.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Women’s Footballer of the Year category, Mukarama Abudulai, who helped the Black Princesses to win gold at the African Games and also won the Women’s Premier League with Hasaacas Ladies, has been nominated with Comfort Yeboah, Ophelia Amponsah, Bridget Adu and Jennifer Kankam.

Karim Zito, Desmond Offei, Nurudeen Amadu and Kassim Mingle will also slug it out for the Men’s Coach of the Year, while Black Queens boss Nora Hauptle is also in contention for the Women’s Coach of the Year against Yusif Basigi and Nana Joe Adarkwah.

See the full list of nominees for the 2024 Ghana Football Awards below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Male Footballer of the Year

Mohammed Kudus - West Ham United

Osman Bukari - Red Star Belgrade/Austin FC

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku - Leicester City

Inaki Williams - Athletic Bilbao

Women's Footballer of the Year

Comfort Yeboah - Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah - Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Bridget Adu - Tut FC, Egypt

Abdulai Mukarama - Hasaacas Ladies

Jennifer Kankam - Zed FC, Egypt

Best African International

ADVERTISEMENT

Ademola Lookman - Atalanta & Nigeria

Victor Boniface - Bayer Leverkusen & Nigeria

Edmond Tapsoba - Bayer Leverkusen & Burkina Faso

Home-based Footballer of the Year (Male)

Abdul Aziz Issah - Dreams FC

Steven Mukwala - Asante Kotoko

Stephen Amankona - Berekum Chelsea

Emmanuel Keyekeh - Samartex

Evans Osei-Wusu - Samartex

Home-based Footballer of the Year (Female)

Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah - Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Comfort Yeboah - Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Abdulai Mukarama - Hasaacas Ladies

ADVERTISEMENT

Most Vibrant Club Brand on Social Media

Nations FC

Samartex

Dreams FC

Goalkeeper of the Year

Benjamin Asare - Great Olympics

Emmanuel Kobi - Bofoakwa Tano

Felix Kyei - Medeama SC

Kofi Baah - Samartex

Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award

ADVERTISEMENT

Abdul Aziz Issah - Dreams FC

Jerry Afriyie - Thoughts FC

Theophilus Ayamga - Third World FC

Mark Kagawa Mensah - Attram de Visser

Women's Coach of the Year

Yussif Basigi - Hasaacas Ladies/Black Princesses

Nora Hauptle - Black Queens

Nana Joe Adarkwa - Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Men's Coach of the Year

Karim Zito - Dreams FC

Desmond Offei - Black Satellites

Nurudeen Amadu - Samartex FC

Kassim Mingle - Nations FC

ADVERTISEMENT

Male Team of the Year

Black Satellites

Dreams FC

Samartex

Female Team of the Year