Kudus, Inaki Williams, Nora Hauptle lead nominations for 2024 Ghana Football Awards

Emmanuel Ayamga

Mohammed Kudus is in contention to win a second successive Footballer of the Year Award as he leads the nominees for the 2024 Ghana Football Awards.

This year’s edition of the Ghana Football Awards was officially launched on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at Big League Sports and Games Lounge in Osu, Accra.

Kudus was crowned Footballer of the Year in 2023 after beating off competition from Genk forward Joseph Paintsil and Lens midfielder Abdul Salis Samed.

This time, the West Ham United star has been nominated in the Footballer of the Year category, alongside Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Osman Bukari and Inaki Williams.

In the Women’s Footballer of the Year category, Mukarama Abudulai, who helped the Black Princesses to win gold at the African Games and also won the Women’s Premier League with Hasaacas Ladies, has been nominated with Comfort Yeboah, Ophelia Amponsah, Bridget Adu and Jennifer Kankam.

Karim Zito, Desmond Offei, Nurudeen Amadu and Kassim Mingle will also slug it out for the Men’s Coach of the Year, while Black Queens boss Nora Hauptle is also in contention for the Women’s Coach of the Year against Yusif Basigi and Nana Joe Adarkwah.

See the full list of nominees for the 2024 Ghana Football Awards below:

Male Footballer of the Year

  • Mohammed Kudus - West Ham United
  • Osman Bukari - Red Star Belgrade/Austin FC
  • Abdul Fatawu Issahaku - Leicester City
  • Inaki Williams - Athletic Bilbao

Women's Footballer of the Year

  • Comfort Yeboah - Ampem Darkoa Ladies
  • Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah - Ampem Darkoa Ladies
  • Bridget Adu - Tut FC, Egypt
  • Abdulai Mukarama - Hasaacas Ladies
  • Jennifer Kankam - Zed FC, Egypt

Best African International

  • Ademola Lookman - Atalanta & Nigeria
  • Victor Boniface - Bayer Leverkusen & Nigeria
  • Edmond Tapsoba - Bayer Leverkusen & Burkina Faso

Home-based Footballer of the Year (Male)

  • Abdul Aziz Issah - Dreams FC
  • Steven Mukwala - Asante Kotoko
  • Stephen Amankona - Berekum Chelsea
  • Emmanuel Keyekeh - Samartex
  • Evans Osei-Wusu - Samartex

Home-based Footballer of the Year (Female)

  • Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah - Ampem Darkoa Ladies
  • Comfort Yeboah - Ampem Darkoa Ladies
  • Abdulai Mukarama - Hasaacas Ladies
Most Vibrant Club Brand on Social Media

  • Nations FC
  • Samartex
  • Dreams FC

Goalkeeper of the Year

  • Benjamin Asare - Great Olympics
  • Emmanuel Kobi - Bofoakwa Tano
  • Felix Kyei - Medeama SC
  • Kofi Baah - Samartex

Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award

  • Abdul Aziz Issah - Dreams FC
  • Jerry Afriyie - Thoughts FC
  • Theophilus Ayamga - Third World FC
  • Mark Kagawa Mensah - Attram de Visser

Women's Coach of the Year

  • Yussif Basigi - Hasaacas Ladies/Black Princesses
  • Nora Hauptle - Black Queens
  • Nana Joe Adarkwa - Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Men's Coach of the Year

  • Karim Zito - Dreams FC
  • Desmond Offei - Black Satellites
  • Nurudeen Amadu - Samartex FC
  • Kassim Mingle - Nations FC
Male Team of the Year

  • Black Satellites
  • Dreams FC
  • Samartex

Female Team of the Year

  • Black Princesses
  • Army Ladies
  • Ampem Darkoa Ladies
  • Hasaacas Ladies
