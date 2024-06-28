ADVERTISEMENT
Kudus is a generational talent like Messi and Abedi Pele - Osei Kofi

Two-time AFCON winner Rev. Osei Kofi has compared Mohammed Kudus’ enormous talent to that of Lionel Messi, Abedi Pele and Mohammed Polo.

The 84-year-old described Kudus as a generational talent and praised the West Ham United star’s ability to carry a team when the going gets tough.

Osei Kofi noted that very few players can drive their teams on when things are not going well and put Kudus in the same bracket with Messi, Abedi Pele and Polo.

“Some players are naturally talented. Like [Lionel] Messi, when a team flops, he [Kudus] takes over to make things work,” Osei Kofi said in a yet-to-be-released interview on Prime Take.

I was given that role by CK Gyamfi. Whenever the team flopped, I had to carry the team. We are about three of us who did that—myself, Polo, and Abedi.”

“Whenever Polo had the ball, the four would move, and he decided who to give the ball to. Such players are rare. After me, there was Polo who came. But now, we have someone like [Mohammed] Kudus. Players like that are generational talents.”

Kudus is currently one of the most highly-rated players in the world following his impressive debut season in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old has also been the poster boy for the Black Stars since making his international debut in 2019. He has scored 11 goals in 33 matches for Ghana.

Meanwhile, Osei Kofi starred for Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in the 1960s and 1970s, while winning back-to-back AFCON titles in 1963 and 1965 with Ghana.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

