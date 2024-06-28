Kudus is a generational talent like Messi and Abedi Pele - Osei Kofi

Osei Kofi noted that very few players can drive their teams on when things are not going well and put Kudus in the same bracket with Messi, Abedi Pele and Polo.

“Some players are naturally talented. Like [Lionel] Messi, when a team flops, he [Kudus] takes over to make things work,” Osei Kofi said in a yet-to-be-released interview on Prime Take.

“I was given that role by CK Gyamfi. Whenever the team flopped, I had to carry the team. We are about three of us who did that—myself, Polo, and Abedi.”

“Whenever Polo had the ball, the four would move, and he decided who to give the ball to. Such players are rare. After me, there was Polo who came. But now, we have someone like [Mohammed] Kudus. Players like that are generational talents.”

Kudus is currently one of the most highly-rated players in the world following his impressive debut season in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old has also been the poster boy for the Black Stars since making his international debut in 2019. He has scored 11 goals in 33 matches for Ghana.

