Kudus is our star and we can’t argue about that - CK Akonnor

The West Ham United star endured a frustrating outing against the Eagles in Bamako and once again struggled when Ghana hosted CAR in Kumasi on Monday.

Despite not being at his best, the 23-year-old still assisted Abdul Fatawu Issahaku’s goal as Otto Addo’s side secured a 4-3 win against the Wild Beasts.

While the game was ongoing, some Ghanaian fans on social media criticised Kudus, suggesting he was holding on to the ball for too long.

Akonnor, however, believes Ghanaians should be proud to have a talented player like Kudus in the Black Stars, describing him as “our star.”

“He is our star and we can’t argue about that. He is our star, he is the person making waves as far as Ghana soccer is concerned and there is nothing wrong with that,” Akonnor told ChannelOne TV.

“He is a good player, a young chap who has developed from the youth to this level and so we should be happy to have somebody like him.”

“It looks very very hopeful. Of course, there are things that coach (Otto Addo) made mention of that they have to improve in that area and for a coach, I understand and I think the future is very very hopeful.”

