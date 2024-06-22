CAF announces dates for Total Energies AFCON 2025 in Morocco

The announcement was made during a press conference on June 17, 2024. Morocco’s ability to host the prestigious event highlights the country's extensive experience in organizing major football tournaments and its commitment to the development of the sport across the continent.
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially announced the dates for the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025, which will be hosted in Morocco. The tournament is scheduled to take place from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, marking a return to a country renowned for its passionate football culture and top-notch facilities.
The announcement has sparked excitement among football fans throughout Africa, who eagerly anticipate a tournament that will showcase the continent's premier talent and promote a spirit of unity and competition. Teams will be looking to dethrone the current champions, Senegal, who claimed the AFCON 2023 title in Cameroon.
A variety of fan engagement activities and cultural events to run alongside the tournament, aiming to celebrate African football and heritage. These initiatives are expected to attract thousands of visitors to Morocco, providing a boost to tourism and the local economy.
With preparations underway, CAF and Morocco are collaborating closely to ensure that AFCON 2025 will be an unforgettable celebration of African football, highlighting the continent's passion, skill, and unity on the global stage.